Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, one of the main contenders in Congo-Brazzaville’s presidential race, died on Sunday after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.

His campaign director told the AFP news agency that Mr Kolelas “died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon”.

The 61-year-old tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the last day of election campaigns.

He was diabetic and was one of six candidates running against President Sassou Nguesso, 77.

Sunday’s election was smooth and with low participation, according to observers.

A day before the election, Mr Kolelas was filmed looking weak and wearing an oxygen mask, but encouraging voters to go cast their ballots.

He was the son of a former prime minister and previously held the position of minister of fishing and civil servants.

The electoral law doesn’t annul the election if one of the candidates dies.

