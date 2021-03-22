Rebels trying to oust the president of the Central African Republic say the former head of state, François Bozizé, is now in charge of their group.

A spokesman for the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) told the French news agency that Mr Bozizé had agreed to lead the rebellion following a request from the six armed groups.

He had earlier denied the accusation that he was behind the rebellion which began in December.

The CAR has been extremely unstable since 2013, when the overthrow of Mr Bozizé led to a civil war.

He was prevented from standing in January’s election because he is accused of crimes against humanity and faces UN sanctions.

Source: BBC