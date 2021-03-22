Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Félix Tshisekedi have arrived in Tanzania for the memorial of former President John Magufuli who died last week.

The two are among 10 African heads of state expected to arrive in the country, including the leaders of Kenya, Zambia, Morocco, Namibia and South Africa.

Mr Magufuli’s body has been moved to the capital, Dodoma, for the public to pay their last respects.

Thousands of Tanzanians arrived in Dodoma overnight on Monday to receive the body.

Government spokesman Hassan Abbas on Monday morning posted pictures of thousands of mourners who had gathered at Jamhuri Stadium.

Source: BBC