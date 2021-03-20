Men hurt too. It was never written anywhere that men do not hurt or break down. Stop expecting men to understand every damn time.

Women must think about some of the things they do. You cannot ooze into someone’s life and walk away and tell yourself that he will understand because men do it all the time.

You do not get to take, take and never give back something in return on the assumption that he has been through it before, and it must not hurt as much.

It is not weakness that makes men cry. I say this again, stop cheating back and thinking I want him to know exactly how I felt and expect him to stay.

Yes, men cheat but need I say that women do it worse. And before feminists come for me, they had better step back and think.

A man cheating doesn’t necessarily mean that he doesn’t love. Sometimes cheating is actually a mistake. Believe it or not.

I am not saying that a man should cheat and expect you to understand automatically, no. All I am saying is do not say you understand just to keep him around for revenge.

If you are hurt beyond repair, tell him the truth but do not keep him around so that he gets to feel what you felt when he stepped out on you.

Do not at any one-point disrespect his friends and family and expect him to side with you. Some women never ever put themselves in a man’s shoes.

Would you go back to the same bed with a person that just made your mum feel like she doesn’t matter?

Think before you pull your mouth.

I am not coming for my own gender. All I am saying is before you start calling your girlfriends and calling him a dog, pig or whatever you come up with, sit back and ask yourself how you would feel about the same thing being done to you.

Sometimes men are not trash. Some women take up the position so well. Let men bleed. Let them cry if they have too. Let this man walk away for a minute.

Do not follow your man around when you make a mistake, and he decides to take a break. There are moments when women go silent, and they want to make the right decision. Men need that too.

A man needs to think if he should forgive you for cheating back. He does. So, give him a minute. Let him decide if he really wants to stay with a vengeful woman.

Let the men hurt and live through the pain. Do not ever make a man feel that he is not man enough because he broke down and cried for your heart.

Till next time, believe that men are human too.