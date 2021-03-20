Uganda Cranes midfielder, Khalid Aucho has been dismissed from the team’s camp over indiscipline, the local football governing body, FUFA has announced.

Uganda is preparing for two AFCON qualifying games against Burkina Faso and Malawi due next week but according to FUFA, Aucho exhibited indiscipline leading to dismissal from the camp.

“Aucho refused to board the official means of transport organised to pick him from Entebbe International Airport to the team camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi and has not even reported to camp since his arrival in the country,” FUFA said.

“The player’s club Misr El Makkasa and Egypt Football Association A have duly been informed about the decision and a return air ticket has been issued to him for his travel back to Egypt.”

The Cranes are second in group B with seven points, one below leaders Burkina Faso and three ahead of third-placed Malawi with only two games left to go in a group of four teams.