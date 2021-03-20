Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has said is ready to sponsor Kawempe North Member of Parliament-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya to go back to school and acquire genuine academic qualifications.

Balaam made the comments while appearing on NBS TV’s Uncut program in reply to reports that Ssegirinya’s academic documents were in disrepute.

“Ssegirinya needs to go back to school and as his supporter, I am ready to pay his school fees once it is declared that he has no genuine qualifications,” Balaam said.

Balaam said it is never too late for the MP-elect to go back to school and achieve the required qualifications.

“I will take him to Progressive Kasana Luwero for his O and A levels and even sponsor his run for parliament in the next election no matter his party ticket,” Balaam said.

Balaam said that he looks forward to seeing Ssegirinya shame those who are fighting him by revealing his genuine documents.

“I will be very happy if the accusations are not correct, and I will give Ssegirinya a cow to celebrate with his supporters. I like him because he is different from all the others, he has helped the poor,” Balaam maintained.

Meanwhile, Ssegirinya has dismissed allegations he lacks academic qualifications for the position.

In a video update on Twitter, Ssegirinya claimed that he is fully equipped with his academic documents but will not reveal them until a certain stage when the case is “ripe”.

Ssegirinya said claimed those accusing him of lacking the proper academic documents are only trapping him to reveal his real documents but he will not fall for it.