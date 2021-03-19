A forty-year-old man in Bugweri district is nursing horrific injuries after his wife hacked off parts of his genitals over spending the night at his co-wife’s home. The woman reportedly accused the victim Bashir Mukaire of spending the night at his co-wife’s yet he was supposed to be at her home.

The incident occurred in Mufumi village, Buyanga sub-county in Bugweri district on Wednesday night.

Bashir Mukaire is currently appealing for communal help to raise money to receive treatment for his injuries. The injuries reportedly include wounds that left one of his testicles exposed and kidney.

The suspect and his older wife Hasifa Nakagolo attacked him with a sharp object. Mukaire says Nakagolo ambushed him as he returned to their shared marital home after a night at his co-wife. Nakagolo is reportedly on the run.

Mukaire was rushed for treatment to a nearby clinic. After emergency first aid, he was discharged because the clinic said it could not handle the complications of his medical condition.

A nurse at Grace medical clinic Idudi, where Mukaire received treatment, called Annet Nakirya confirmed his injuries. She said that it is possible Mukaire may never regain normal use of his genitals because of the severity of injuries he received.

Mukaire is being attended to by his mother Lavisa Kagoya. Kagoya claims that this is not the first time Mukaire’s wife has threatened violence. She said that Nakagolo has in the past threatened to poison her for giving her consent that Mukaire should marry a second wife.

The LC1 chairperson condemned Nakagolo’s actions. He noted that the couple was well known for their domestic upheavals since Mukaire married a second wife.

Mukaire is now appealing for aid from well wishers so he can receive more extensive treatment.