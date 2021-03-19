The Kampala lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, has said that the ugly melodrama that characterised yesterday’s Supreme Court proceedings is a manifestation of the systematic decay of state institutions.

Lukwago made the remarks following unprecedented drama that took place at the Supreme Court after Justice Esther Kisaakye accused Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo of attempting to gag her constitutional right to deliver her minority judgement in which she disagrees with the rest of the panel.

Kisaakye accused Owiny Dollo of confiscating her file containing a dissenting ruling.

“I’m surprised that the chief justice has decided to use barbaric means and to use his powers in the manner he has chosen,” said Kisaakye.

According to Lukwago, the ugly scene showed how rotten the government institutions are.

“What is of paramount importance is Lady Justice Kisaakye’s statement that disobedience( call it defiance) of unlawful orders or legalities is a constitutional command,”he noted.

Lukwago noted that it’s an instructive edict to Ugandans about the significance of civil disobedience in the struggle for constitutionalism as provided for under Article 3 of the Constitution.