The Ministry of Health (MoH) will effective Saturday, 20th March 2021, begin distributing over 3.8 million insecticide mosquito nets in 12 districts in Busoga, Bunyoro and Mukono.

According to the ministry, this is part of the nationwide mosquito nets distribution campaign dubbed “Under the net campaign” which began last year.

Dr. Olaro Charles, Director General Health Services, says the mosquito nets will be distributed to districts of; Kayunga, Kibaale, Kyegegwa, Mukono, Buikwe, Kagadi Luuka, Iganga, Jinja, Mayuge, Buyende and Kaliro in the five-day long exercise which is expected to end on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.

“The campaign is intended to increase access and ownership of nets in communities across the country. It is also expected to create a culture of net use and sustain the gains achieved by the previous campaigns which led to a reduction in the malaria prevalence” Dr. Olaro said in a statement.

The exercise marks the end of eight-month campaign which has seen the distribution of 27.5 million mosquito nets across the country. To date, 24 million nets have been distributed in 124 districts.

The under the Net campaign is the third nation wide net distribution campaign. During the first campaign conducted in 2013/14, 21.5 million nets were distributed while over 26 million were distributed in 2017/18.

Officials say, the distribution exercise has been vital in the reduction of malaria with the national malaria prevalence dropping to 9% in 2019 compared to 17% in 2014/15.