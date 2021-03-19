Samia Suluhu Hassan has made history as the first female president of Tanzania.

Ms Samia has been sworn in by the Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma at State House Dar es Salaam.

She becomes the sixth president of Tanzania following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli on Wednesday, from heart-related complications.

The 61-year-old served as President Magufuli’s deputy since 2015.

The Tanzania constitution stipulates that she should serve the remaining five-year term in the top job.

Source: BBC