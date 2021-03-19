Residents of Kaliro have expressed concern over the delay by government renovate the main bridge that connects to the districts of Serere and Paliisa over River Saaka in Namwiwa sub county.

The residents said delay by government to renovate the road has claimed many lives in the past few years.

Muzafaru Kazungu, one of the residents, said many motorists have lost their way and plunged into the river at night due to poor visibility and no sign warning of the damaged bridge.

Eight people have since the beginning of this year alone drowned in the river after vehicles they were travelling in plunged into the river.

Early last year, five people who included a newlywed couple drowned in the river after their saloon vehicle was swept away by the fast moving waters of River Saaka.

The driver of the saloon vehicle, who was headed towards Pallisa district during a heavy rain downpour, plunged into the river, unaware that the bridge had been damaged.

The area councillor Saaka village, Peter Isooba urged government to put up road signs or block the road so motorists do not use it anymore to prevent accidents.

“Innocent people are losing their lives just because the relevant authorities have not come up to put up road signs along the road indicating that the bridge has been damaged,“ he said.

Leaders silent

Isabirye Alex, a local fisherman, accused leaders in the area of failing to bring to attention of relevant authorities the problem.

Osiro said the situation is likely to get worse especially as the rain season begins.

“Its always worse when it comes to the rainy season because most people crossing over to the neighboring districts over the river end up drowning,“ he said.

Travellers who want to cross over to either side of river Saaka have to part with shillings 5000 for transport using small boats.

The resident district commissioner Kaliro, Billy Mulindwa said that they have on several occasions informed Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) about the urgency of the matter but nothing is ever done.

The Member of Parliament elect Bulamogi constituency, Sanon Bwire promised to present the matter before parliament immediately after assuming office.

Bwire warned that the number of people who will lose their lives to the river because of the damaged bridge will rise. “People are likely to be swept away while moving on the small boats across the river,” he said.