As the race to dominate online retail in Uganda gets more competitive and intense, online retailer https://nofeka.ug/ has opened up new space for local businesses and retailers on its fast growing website. The space will enable sellers reach new customers among its 30,000 plus regular monthly visitors as it aims to take on the sector’s dominant player Jumia Uganda.

The new platform called ‘Sell on Nofeka’ will enable all sellers with verifiable addresses and quality products access Nofeka’s growing online market across the country through this new arrangement.

“We have actually hired our own professional photographers and relationship managers to ensure this new platform works smoothly by first taking our own photographs of sellers products to ensure the pictures which appear on the site are the exact products customers get when they buy. Secondly we also want to ensure products are availed to customers in real time and payments also reach the sellers promptly thus the need for the efficient relationship managers we have put in place” Nofeka CEO Daniel Kiyega says.

The Numbers

This new platform has been in place for just 2 weeks now and so far up to 50 retailers and SMEs have signed up, anumber Kiyega says they expect will average about 60 new sellers every month.

With a target of hitting 100,000 customers a month with in the next one year, this new platform will raise the stakes ofNofeka as a player in the local E–commerce market where Jumia remains the biggest player a position it has occupiedfor a couple of years now.

Going forward

Nofeka’s vision is to become the most trusted and reliable E-commerce platform in East Africa and beyond and as result has plans in the medium term to go regional entering new markets like Rwanda and Kenya according to the firm’s CEO Daniel Kiyega.

With current traffic to the site standing at 30,000 visitors a month and https://nofeka.ug/ having been named one of the top 30 websites in the country by ranking site Alexa.com last December, they want to grow this number 5 fold in the medium term to reach average 150,000 visitors a month.

Increasing their product range to cover new areas like real estate and food delivery is also in plan and this will grow the listed product range on the site to over 1000 products Kiyega notes as they push to become a market leader in E-commerce across the region.