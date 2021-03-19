Government has urged Ugandans to move on to another chapter after the court process challenging the newly elected president was concluded.

The Supreme Court on Thursday formally concluded the process in which the runner-up in the January 14 polls, National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi had challenged President Museveni’s election.

Kyagulanyi had challenged the election but later withdrew the petition citing bias and lack of independence from the court.

Addressing journalists on Friday, government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo said it is high time Ugandans moved on, now that court has pronounced itself on the matter.

“The outcome of yesterday’s election petition was fully received by the government of Uganda and it abides by the judgment and directives of court. We shall implement all the outcomes in a sequenced manner,” Opondo said.

“The next phase now is the swearing-in and on May,12, 2021, we shall be conducting the inauguration of the president-elect and subsequent to that we shall inaugurate the 11th parliament. For those that have been in one way or another injured, either physically or mentally, the government of Uganda sends a re-assurance that this hasn’t been deliberate. Investigations are going on in the mistakes made and once completed, including the events of November last year, the outcome will be laid out in the public for everyone to view, examination, and redress.”

Over 50 people were killed and many others injured following the deadly protests that rocked several urban centres around the country following the arrest of former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi in Luuka district.

Government has since said investigations into the protests have commenced but a report is yet to be released on the matter.

Of late, there have been reports of planned protests by certain groups of people aimed at frustrating the forthcoming swearing-in for President Museveni but the government spokesperson urged that it is now time for Ugandans to put aside their differences to come together to develop the country.

“Full government will soon start its operations to start implementing the manifesto of the winning party which is the NRM for the next five years. We would like to appeal to opposition parties and groups to play a constructive role so that our focus as a country is kept on the social-economic transformation of the country to a modern economy.”