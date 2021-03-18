Tributes have been pouring in for Tanzania’s President John Magufuli who died on Wednesday aged 61.

He died from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an address on state television.

The US State Department has expressed condolences to Tanzanians and added that “we hope that Tanzania can move forward on a democratic and prosperous path”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was sorry to hear of President Magufuli’s death.

Tanzania opposition figure Zitto Kabwe offered his “deepest condolences to Janet Magufuli and the whole family of John Pombe Magufuli, I’m offering my condolences to the deputy chairman of CCM [the ruling party] and CCM members on the loss of their Chairman”.

Former Tanzania Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye said he was “so shocked and at first I thought it was not true. It is very shocking news. Losing a sitting president is a huge tragedy”.

Source: BBC