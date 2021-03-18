At least two students attached to St Joseph’s College Layibi in Gulu have been confirmed dead and one injured after they were shot while sneaking into a girls’ school in the neighborhood.

The students are said to have escaped from their school on Wednesday night and attempted to sneak into Bright Valley Girls’ School.

The guards at the school then opened fire to disperse them, felling two and injuring one.

The injured is critical and has been transferred to Lacor Hospital for medical observation while the three were arrested and are currently under police custody.

Meanwhile, the remaining four took off and returned to their school.

The deceased have been identified as Okeny Emmanuel and Rubangakene Brian.

It is not yet known why the guards opened fire at the students, but sources intimate that they were mistaken for robbers.