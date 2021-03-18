Stabex International yesterday handed over a police post in Nansana to the Uganda Police Force.

The station was handed over to the Chief Political Commissar of Uganda Police, Asan Kasingye at Lubigi.

Receiving the facility, Kasingye thanked Stabex International for being an exemplary organisation that gives back to the community and also for the spirit of cooperation with the Uganda Police Force.

Kasingye promised to use the facility to serve to improve police service delivery to the community.

He cautioned the officers to avoid corruption, improve discipline, respect and protect the rights of people.

He promised that the police management will furnish the station.