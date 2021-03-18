Uganda Clays Limited has appointed Reuben Tumwebaze, former director at Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) as the new Managing Director.

Reuben’s appointment was confirmed In a statement released on Wednesday March, 17 by Eng Martin Kasekende, the board chairperson of Uganda Clays.

“Uganda Clays Limited (the Company) wishes to inform its shareholders and the general Public that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr Reuben B. Tumwebaze as the new Managing Director of the Company with effective from March 2021” reads the statement by Kasekende.

“Before joining Uganda Clays Ltd, Mr Tumwebaze was the Director of Road Infrastructure Protection at Uganda National Roads Authority. He has a wealth of experience at management level in a number of manufacturing companies including Hima Cement Limited and Century Bottling Company Limited.”- adds the statement.

Eng Kasekende says the board is confident that Tumwebaze is the right person to lead the team that is charged with successfully executing the Company’s business strategy.

Prior to his current appointment, Tumwebaze worked at UNRA as director Road Infrastructure Protection for four years (June 2016- Mar 2021). Before that, he served as projects manager at Hima Cement.

A mechanical engineer by profession, he holds a full ACCA qualification and Master of Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School-Heriot Watt University.