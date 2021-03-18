Reconstruction of Naboa road in Mbale city has stalled after private developers encroached on a section of the road claiming ownership.

Works on the road were meant to kick off in 2019 after government secured funds from the World Bank but the project was delayed till 2021 due to procurement disputes.

Having resolved the disputes, a contract was awarded Dott services to execute the road works within eight months.

But the works have been halted due to encumbrances by private developers who claim ownership of a section of the road where they have established some residential buildings.

Other private developers accepted to demolish their developments to pave way for the road except a one John Kiruyi, the proprietor of Plot 61 who claims ownership of part of the road.

Repeated notices by the city authority for Kiruyi to demolish his establishments fell on deaf ears.

Pressured by the contractual obligation of daily delay fines of 12 million to the contractor, the authority was left with no option but to raze down the facility.

In response, the John Kirui and Suzan Wasike through their lawyer Wamimbi Jude Advocates threatened to sue Mbale city demanding to have their perimeter walls reconstructed.

The question is: How did this developer build the facility on a road reserve without the knowledge of the physical planer? How did he acquire the said portion?

Mbale city public relations officer James Kutosi said the delay will cost the city heavily as they will have to compensate the contractor.