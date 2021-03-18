The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged Ugandans to always carry out regular physical exercises to prevent heart related diseases which have become rampant due to poor lifestyle.

Mayiga made the remarks during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the kingdom and the Healthy Heart Foundation at Bulange Mengo.

Mayiga applauded people who have been practicing physical exercises on daily basis adding that the heart is a very important organ in the body that needs a lot of attention.

“I know that other organs are also important but I think particular attention must be paid to the heart. So the MoU with Healthy Heart Foundation is most welcome.This is the kind of partnership that is going to promote the health of the people in the kingdom and the country at large,”said Mayiga.

Mayiga stated that the heart related diseases can easily be fought if people regulate their diet as well as doing regular physical exercises.

“It is very important to be mindful about your diet, therefore you must undertake physical exercises,you must avoid stressful situations.You must avoid alcohol and smoking.I think if you do all these things,we are likely to keep ourselves in a good health condition,more especially the heart,”he said.

Ritah Namyalo ,the executive director Healthy Heart Foundation, said they will traverse the kingdom educating masses on how to take good care of their hearts.

“Healthy Heart Foundation has come out to raise awareness of heart diseases and to help the population understand the importance of getting their heart checked and how they can prevent heart related diseases,”she said.