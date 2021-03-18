President Yoweri Museveni has hailed his deceased counterpart from Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli as a pragmatic leader that the region has lost.

Magufuli, 61, was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening due to heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

In his condolence message, Museveni said the death is a great loss to Tanzania, East Africa, and Africa at large.

“I have, with great sadness, learnt of the death of His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli. He was a pragmatic leader who believed in and worked for the economic empowerment of East Africans,” Museveni said in a message on Thursday morning.

“We join Tanzania in mourning the passing of a great son of Africa. May his soul rest in peace.”

The 61-year-old leader had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumors have been circulating about his health, with many especially opposition politicians in Tanzania saying he had contracted Covid-19.

According to Tanzania’s constitution, the Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan

will now be sworn in as the new president and should serve the remainder of Magufuli’s five-year team which he began last year.