There was drama at the Supreme Court premises on Thursday when Justice Esther Kisaakye one of the justices hearing Robert Kyagulanyi’s petition accused Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo of confiscating her file containing a dissenting ruling to what other justices had decided.

The court had earlier given in detail reasons for not allowing Kyagulanyi to amend his petition, file more evidence, and also allowing him to withdraw the election petition.

After the rulings read by Justice Ruby Opio Aweri, Ezekiel Muhanguzi, and Paul Mugamba, the Chief Justice told the audience that the court would go for a 30-minute break before returning for Justice Kisakye to read her own rulings.

However, after a period of over an hour, lawyers from both sides were called into the Chief Justice’s chambers.

Later, Justice Kisakye returned to the courtroom to read her rulings in the case but her file was missing.

“I am here waiting for my ruling for delivery. The Chief Justice and the other members of the quorum, have opted not to be part of this afternoon’s proceedings and I respect their decision,” Kisakye said.

“However, what is of a surprise to me is that my file has apparently been confiscated on the orders of the Chief Justice.”

The judge returned to the court chambers to look for the file before reading the dissenting ruling.

“I am proceeding to the court building to recover my file and I come back to read my ruling today as scheduled.”

However, according to lawyer Samuel Muyizi, representing Kyagulanyi later told journalists that in the Chief Justice’s chambers, they were informed the case had been adjourned.

Justice Kisakye later proceeded to read her ruling using a duplicate copy of the file as she insisted the Chief Justice had confiscated the original file.