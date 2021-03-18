The newly elected Busiro North Member of Parliament, Paul Nsubuga has been granted bail after spending days in police custody for allegedly stealing a mobile phone worth Shs 80,000.

Nsubuga who stood on National Unity Platform (NUP) defeated Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi (NRM) in the last parliamentary elections.

He was at the start of this month reportedly captured on CCTV camera taking off with a phone that belongs to a mobile agent in Kampala.

Nsubuga was apprehended last week after being reported to the police by a one Gloria Namengo, a business woman and a resident of Kawempe division in Kampala district.

He was arraigned before Buganda Road court Grade One Magistrate Doreen Karungi and he denied all the charges levied against him.

Prosecution alleged that Nsubuga, a resident of Nansana in Wakiso district, on June 3 2020 at Nakasero opposite Shoprite stole an Itel phone (kabiriti) which was loaded with mobile money totalling to Shs 4.5 million.

Court granted Nsubuga a cash bail of Shs 400,000 and each of his three sureties have been ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs 1million.

Nsubuga will return to court on March 29th for hearing of the case since police investigations are reportedly incomplete

Different politicians have described Nsubuga’s arrest as politically motivated but the police said that Ugandans should know that no body is above the law.

Police said that they have been looking for Nsubuga to answer the charges against him because it has received a lot of complaints from different people about him.