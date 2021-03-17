The Budaka Resident District Commissioner( RDC)Tom Chesol became the first district official to receive his Oxford Astra Zeneca covid 19 jab.

This was during the launch of the vaccine on Tuesday at Budaka health center four.

Chesol who chairs the district covid 19 task force while launching the vaccine warned health workers against selling it or extorting money from the public in exchange for the vaccine.

Hellen Wanyenze the Assistant District Health Officer, said the district on Sunday received 3,100 doses to be administered on 1500 beneficiaries beginning with health workers government and private facilities.

According to Wanyenze the district has designated only five health units out of 16 to administer the vaccine.

They include; Budaka health four, Kerekeren,Kamonkoli, Lyama,and Iki-Iki health center threes.

She advised those who tested positive of the disease to wait for six months before taking the first shot.

She urged beneficiaries to remain following the set SOPs even after receiving the vaccine.

Most of the big shots did not turn up for the launch as those present also gave excuses for not taking the jab.

Nasur Masaba the District Covid-19 Surveillance Officer said as district which registered a high number of infections amongst heslth workers and death with the most recent being that of His Royal Highness Dr.John Crezestom Wayabire, the Ikumbania of Bugwere Cultural Institution, the timely arrival of the vaccine is a sign of relief.

Sam Mulomi, the outgoing District Chairperson who equally missed his jab having been a survivor of Covid-19 decried why policy makers excluded politicians from being among the first beneficiaries.

He said half of the politicians who contested for various positions during the recently concluded polls had contracted the disease and they are still mixing up with members of community especially during burials ceremonies.

While appealing for government to procure more vaccines for refugees, Mulomi cautioned medics to take the exercise seriously and desist from spreading falsehood about the vaccine.