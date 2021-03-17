Government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa has maintained that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM will make final decision on who will be speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Meeting journalists who fall under the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) today, Nankabirwa said “all the aspiring candidates for speakership will be subjected to CEC for scrutiny and where possible, we shall harmonise to avoid bruises so that the party remains with one candidate.”

She said the seven candidates vying for deputy speakership will go through the same process.

Nankabirwa disclosed that plans are underway to organise a retreat for NRM MPs at Kyankwanzi. She did not disclose when the retreat will take place.

She lashed out at the media for fuelling the battle between Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah.

Nankabirwa was last week dragged into the Kadaga-Oulanyah row on floor of parliament after some members claimed that she was campaigning for the deputy speaker

Nankabirwa denied the claims saying she was just reminding MPs of the 2016 CEC resolution to the effect that Kadaga was to serve only ten years and pass on the baton to Oulanyah.