Stanley Odong, also known as MC Ollo, the presenter of NBS Youth Voice has been unveiled as a new MTN Pulse ambassador.

When the #Fallin teasers first started coming, it was never easy to relate them to MTN – let alone Pulse. They were plainly that, teasers. You have to give the marketers this, they really had us on our toes.

Up until the D-day (yesterday), in fact until 6pm it was impossible to guess the lead up was to Pulse.

MTN Uganda launched the new and revamped MTN Pulse platform with a transformed app complete with youthful content, offers and freebies and topped the surprise with the unveiling of brand new Pulse Nation ambassadors.

NBS TV Youth Voice presenter, Ollo and XFM’s Faiza Fabz, a long time host of the MTN Pulse Vibe were unveiled.

Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Youth Segment Manager described the campaign (Pulse Nation) as one that further emphasizes the MTN Pulse platform. Key word is emphasize.

“I am excited to be part of MTN Pulse and today we are introducing MTN Pulse Nation. Pulse Nation is not a physical location or country or product. Pulse Nation is our new campaign that further emphasizes the MTN Pulse platform.” Ms Kirungi said at the launch.

Speaking to Nile Post, Ollo said that this is another step for him to continue empowering young people, like he has been doing.

“Personally I have been empowering the young people through the youth voice and my school and university outreaches under Ollo experience young and ambitious program, MTN Pulse is also empowering the youth by giving them easy access to services they need in order to big – this is through career guidance and empowerment,” Ollo said.

Ollo that MTN for believing in his influence on the youth.