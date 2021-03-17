In more efforts to conserve the environment with their “Go Green” campaign, International University of East Africa in partnership with United Nations Environment Program, Motor Care Uganda and Clean Air Initiative Africa have launched the E-Mobility Program.

It aims to transform the transport industry by shifting to zero emission e-mobility, provide green transport and enable companies to reduce costs, increase efficiency and contribute to climate change.

During the launch at the University premises in Kansanga, Florence S. Makada, Managing Director Motor Care Uganda said this is an initiative they were proud to be a part of as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to conserve the environment.

She pledged more support saying they would continue with their “Go Green” project making environmentally friendly cars and offer support to IUEA in training and marketing more students to improve their skills.

Among the success projects on display were electric motorcycles, that have fantastic power and get rapid acceleration that a fuel powered bike cannot match. The motorcycles use electric power and a charge of sh2,500 can go for a distance of 70 km. This is equivalent to over two litres of fuel estimated at sh9,000, which is more expensive.

Speaking during the launch, vice chancellor IUEA Dr. Emeka Akaezuwa said they were interested in producing a product that would impact the globe positively. The program is part of what the UN started in other countries to develop and transform industries and transport into low carbon emission sectors. Emeka revealed the motorcycles will be used to inform the business on the development of appropriate motorcycles for the Ugandan Market.

IUEA also showcased an electric car, the Nissan Leaf 2014 model. Among the interesting features is the mortar that replaces the ordinary combustion engine, a battery that stores power upon recharging, an inverter which converts power from the battery from direct current to alternating current and forwards it to the electric mortar, which then rotates the wheels to enable the vehicle move.

Dr. Emeka encouraged well-wishers and the government to join them to ensure that the project succeeds. The motorcycles will be distributed to different stakeholders to test so as to provide more information on performance and create awareness on global warming and climate change.

IUEA continues to undertake innovations in electric cycles and eco cycles. This is in line with global efforts for a cleaner environment.