Members of Parliament are divided on the mode of voting of the new speaker and deputy speaker of the 11th Parliament with some agitating for an open mode of voting while others are in support of the secret ballot voting.

The current rules of Parliament stipulate that a speaker and the deputy shall be elected using the secret ballot but some MPs now want the rules amended to have an open mode of voting arguing it will make legislators independent of their decisions.

Current Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah haver indicated that they will vie for the speakership. Also in the race is Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the opposition whip and MP for Kira Municipality.

As the campaigns heat up, a section of legislators are fronting a proposal to amend the rules of procedure of Parliament to have the new speaker and the deputy elected using an open mode of voting.

Open mode may include roll calling the MPs with each verbally indicating their preferred choice. Alternatively the MPs could line up behind their choice.

However, some MPs said there is no need of amending the rules because the open mode may lead to retribution and victimisation after the election.

Some Legislators who want all camps maintain the parliamentary language throughout the campaigns, also explained how best these campaigns can be handled without tainting the Institution of parliament.

The election of the new speaker and deputy speaker will be held on May 20 this year. The chief justice is expected to preside over the elections.