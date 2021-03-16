First son, Lt. Gen. Kainerugaba Muhoozi has Tuesday received his first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine joining the growing number of Ugandans who have already taken the COVID jab.

Kainerugaba received the vaccine while opening the Covid-19 vaccination campaign within SFC. He went on to thank President Museveni, Ministry of Health for quick acquisition of the vaccine.

“Today, it was my pleasure to open the covid-19 vaccination campaign within SFC by taking my first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine. I thank H.E. @kagutamuseveni, the Ministry of Health and our development partners for the quick acquisition and roll out of this vaccine” – Muhoozi tweeted.

Today, it was my pleasure to open the covid-19 vaccination campaign within SFC by taking my first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine. I thank H.E. @kagutamuseveni, the Ministry of Health and our development partners for the quick acquisition and roll out of this vaccine. MK pic.twitter.com/9pSFj70mRt — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 16, 2021

The Commander of SFC joins the Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Jane Aceng amongst others who have already received the Covid Jab.

Uganda last week kicked off its first phase of the vaccination against Covid-19 with the limited 964,000 doses got through donations to be administered to high-risk groups, including frontline workers and the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng was the first person to take the jab.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, the president admitted that he is yet to take the jab because he thinks the frontline workers ought to be catered for first before any other person since they are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.