Traffic officers and commanders have been warned not to taint the new khaki traffic police uniform with corruption.

In an internal message sent out on Tuesday, AIGP Asan Kasingye, who doubles as the chairman uniform committee of the Uganda Police Force said that they will not hesitate to dismiss any officer who will be caught indulging in corruption.

Kasingye revealed in a tweet that his internal message was well circulated to all traffic officers and their commanders.

“I have in an internal message warned all traffic officers and their commanders not to taint and denigrate our new traffic uniform with corruption. That must end with the all-White uniform. Any traffic officer indulging in corruption will be dismissed. You too must never give a bribe,” Kasingye said.

The new khaki police uniform that was unveiled yesterday has an ash-white beret, belt and girder while female officers son special caps. This has now replaced the all-white uniform.

According to Kasingye, each officer has been given two pairs of uniform.