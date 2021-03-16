The National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been whisked away by military while going to petition the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi.

Kyagulanyi announced in a press conference that he was planning to petition the CDF and the ministry of Defence over the rampant arrests and abductions of his supporters.

In his speech before he was apprehended, Kyagulanyi said President Museveni made it clear that the security operatives and the Special Forces Command in particular are holding his supporters and he is therefore demanding for their release.

“We also want to put them on notice that they either release our people or we shall continue with our peaceful protests. We are delivering the letters to the CDF Gen. David Muhoozi and the minister of Defence,” Kyagulanyi said.

Last week, Kyagulanyi announced countrywide protests against abductions and he now claims that at least 230 people have since been arrested and detained at Kitalya since this announcement.

Yesterday, Kyagulanyi and at least eight of his followers were arrested at City Square in Kampala while protesting against the abductions of his supporters.

While speaking about this arrest, he said all Ugandans must condemn such arrests irrespective of their political affiliation.

By press time, a joint security team had deployed heavily outside the NUP offices , checking every vehicle that was coming out .