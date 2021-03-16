The Ugandan opposition politician and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi – known as Bobi Wine – was released without charge following his arrest hours earlier during a protest on Monday.

He was leading a team of his party’s MPs in the capital, Kampala, to complain about the arrest and disappearance of supporters, before and since January’s election.

Thankful to these fellow leaders who joined me in a peaceful protest in Kampala. As always, the cowardly regime arrested us all and released us without charge. The police continues to surround my home. We shall stop at nothing until Gen. Museveni stops humiliating our people! pic.twitter.com/V2MXPcmkfI — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 15, 2021

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd marching with the politicians.

After being arrested he was driven to his home which he says is surrounded by police and soldiers.

On Sunday, Bobi Wine called on his supporters to protest peacefully against what he calls a rigged election.

He’s also demanding that security forces explain where their missing colleagues are. In a televised address, President Yoweri Museveni accused Bobi Wine’s party of trying to fix the election.

Source: BBC