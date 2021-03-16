Academic documents released by Makerere University have indicated that National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi was illegally admitted for a Diploma in Music , Dance and Drama on the Mature Age Entry program.

Last year, lawyer Male Mabirizi accused Kyagulanyi of lying about his real age on all his public documents and consequently wrote to various government entities to be availed with the academic documents.

“I was availed with all documents presented by Bobi Wine to EC in 2017 Kyadondo East by-election and I discovered dishonesty on his side. He was not born in 1982 as he claims because the Makerere University transcript shows that he was born on February 12, 1980,”Mabirizi told journalists.

Consequently, he wrote to Makerere University demanding for the records to prove the exact date of birth for the NUP leader.

However, according to documents released on March 12, 2021 to the lawyer by Makerere University Academic Registrar Noah Masikye , the University Prospectus 1999/2000- 2000/2001 indicates that the mature age entry then was at least 25 years old.

“The Mature Age Entry Scheme, candidates who are at least 25 years old and who completed formal education at least five years previous to the year of admission, may apply to sit the mature age examinations. Formal education excludes training at post-secondary institutions. It is defined as Primary and Secondary education. Those who are successful, in both the written and the oral examination are then considered for admission,” read in part the documents.

The documents indicate that Kyagulanyi sat the Mature Age Entry Scheme Exams on March,3, 2000 when he was 20 years of age having been born in 1980.

According to the documents, Kyagulanyi who had studied from Kololo Senior Secondary School and Kitante Hill School was admitted when he had not yet finished formal education five years prior to the admission as it was required under the law.

However, lawyer Mabirizi now wants Makerere University to recall the Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama that was awarded to Kyagulanyi since he was illegally admitted to the institution.

Mabirizi last year challenged Kyagulanyi’s bid to stand for president for lying about his age.

Kyagulanyi then said the move was one meant to curtail his fast-rising political career, especially his 2021 presidential bid.

The runner-up in the January 14 polls has always insisted that government will do all it takes to drag him in the mud in a bid to weaken and shrug off his supporters.