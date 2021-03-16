Democracy is a very delicate thing. When not attended to with utmost care, it can flip wrong and turn out to be very bad for the intended ideals of democratic best practices.

Democracy too is very sophisticated and sensitive. It can bring in tyranny in the name of a Populist. In fact, history shows that most tyrannical Leaders emerged democratically, the latest been President Donal J. Trump of the United States of America.

Democratic Institutions of any Country with working Democracies must be strengthened and guarded jealously from the Individuals with evil plans to capture these Instructions and fail them by personalizing them.

The battle for Speakership for 11th Parliament accurately becomes the battle for the Soul of our Modern Politics/Democracy. It is a battle any sensible person should get involved in now, considering that our Parliament had gone to the dogs in recent years.

DEMOCRATIC BEST PRACTICES AND THE STRUGGLES OF NEGATIVE FORCES TO KILL THEM.

First forward, all democratic best practices are developed organically by every Country basing on the class struggles of the people.

It is not correct to quote American democracy, copy and paste in Uganda. The class struggles in the USA have different facets than those in Uganda. For anyone Intellectual to do so is an inorganic application. It can not blend well with the realities in Uganda.

All democratic practices are not written into laws but religiously followed. For example, we have heard transitions of Speakers serving a maximum of 10 years. This has been ongoing smoothly until a Tyranny arrived in that Office and uses money and raw power to try to remain there. This is the biggest war we must fight to win collectively as Citizens of this Country.

It doesn’t matter whether the Speaker is Hon Jacob Oulanyah or Hon Ssemuju Nganda Ibrahim or even another person. What matters most is to prevent the installation of Kadaga Monarchy in the Parliament of Uganda. Personally, I will be comfortable with NRM Cadre being Speaker.

The people who are blind to this reality will never be forgiven by history.

The second example is in the USA where Presidents have been serving a maximum of two terms but are allowed to come back after another person has served. Most modern American Presidents have religiously followed a Precedence of not coming back. Who would resist the comeback of President Barack Obama after President Trump’s indecency in the White House? However, Obama refused to respect the unwritten tradition.

We the Patriotic and brave Civically active people of Uganda must quickly intervene and save our Temple of Politics from being killed. Doing so is our moral & Patriotic duty.

THE UNPLAUSIBLE ARGUMENT THAT HON REBECCA KADAGA SHOULD CONTINUE SPEAKERSHIP BECAUSE MR MUSEVENI IS ALSO IN LONGEVITY IN PRESIDENCY.

This is the worst Intellectual dishonesty I have ever come across in the 38 years of my life on Earth. It is the most insane argument that any educated person should try to bring forward, no matter the levels of ideological clarity and education of such a person.

There are three(3) arms of Govt, Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature. Mr. Museveni heads Executive Arm but not Legislature.

His overstay in the Executive Arm must never be used as a template for keeping Hon Rebecca Kadaga as Speaker for life. Doing so is nothing but absurdity.

The justifications for Mr. Museveni’s longevity have been effectively put forward yet the Kadaga life Speaker project movers have never advanced even one Justification. Nobody knows what she( Kadaga) truly wants to accomplish for Uganda despite the fact that Parliament in her regime was very bad in Public image. This makes her intention highly suspicious.

The questions are;

1. Should Hon Kadaga try to compare with Mr. Museveni by overstaying as Speaker? What value will she add if she is left to continue?

2. Should everyone holding Political Office be declared to stay for life because President Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta has overstayed? Is this argument sensible in any single way?

3. What is making Hon Rebecca Kadaga truly mad to retain Speakership? Why this desperation to cling to Speakership? If she wants power, can he contest for President?

4. What Justifications are Hon Rebecca Kadaga Supporters putting forward to support her apart from their selfish personal agenda?

Conclusion.

Allowing the Longevity of Hon Rebecca Kadaga will put the final nail in the coffin of the NRM party. It will be a confirmatory test that NRM is a party of old people who are desperate to retain positions even if it is obscenely done. That they don’t mind about grooming Successors. They don’t mind about the future of NRM & Uganda but look at themselves only. This will not be good for us young Cadres of NRM.

We want to see people ascend in positions so that we also get moving in-terms of positions.

The Youths will be convinced by Opposition Politicians to roundly reject NRM in 2026. In this year, Uganda’s Politics will formerly be decided by Youths who will make 80% of our Population of Voters( people in age bracket of 18 to 35 years). Anyone who will smartly identify with them will be voted into power as President.

Is Hon Rebecca Kadaga therefore, plotting the demise of NRM, considering her new alliance with the opposition NUP? Only time will tell.

The Author is a Senior Member of the National Patriotism Corp-Uganda.

A Cadre of NRM Political Organization.

