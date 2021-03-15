Police have confirmed arresting National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine in the city centre.

Kyagulanyi who was protesting over the missing Ugandans, mostly his party supporters was apprehended at the Constitutional Square.

Addressing journalists at the Police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the NUP leader is currently detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala where he is recording a statement.

“It is true he has been arrested together with Joel Ssenyonyi for taking part in an unlawful procession.They were holding a procession in the central business district. They are recording statements to know the next course of action,”Enanga said.

The runner-up in the January 14 polls last week said he won the election with 54.19% and called for countrywide peaceful protests to help reclaim his victory that he said had been robbed from him by the Electoral Commission.

Commenting on the same, the police spokesperson said whereas no one can be stopped from holding a peaceful protest, they ought to work out a plan with police to avoid any eventualities.

“Our politicians should know the right to peaceful assembly is cherished by government but people claim peaceful protest but when they see no outcome it transitions into violent protest. There have been precedents where organisers fail to control the crowd

It is not only announcing (peaceful protests) but work with police to give them your plan to ensure the peaceful assembly is not taken advantage of.”

The police mouthpiece insisted that the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures in regards to crowds and assemblies are still in enforcement and should be followed.

Last week, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj General Paul Lokech has warned that security will not hesitate to crush any elements involved in protests in Kampala and any parts of the country.

“There is no government that can accept such impunity and lawlessness to flourish. If somebody thinks this is a failed state to play around with, you are wasting time,”Lokech said.

Kyagulanyi recently said over 200 of his supporters are still missing, despite a list released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs detailing the people who are missing.

He insisted that many of his supporters are not among those on the list released by government.