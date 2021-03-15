Uganda has pledged continued support and commitment to the Commonwealth, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa said on Sunday.

This was after the discussions which was held with Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth who is in Uganda for a working visit.

According to a statement, Kutesa reaffirmed Uganda’s support to the work of the secretariat in implementing the Commonwealth charter and its organisational commitments.

This visit comes after the final report on the evaluation of the Commonwealth secretariat’s support to Uganda.

Kutesa expressed government’s appreciation towards the continued Commonwealth partnership, collaboration, and support.

He noted that the meetings provided a platform to share experiences on practical ways of dealing with the social-economic effects of the pandemic.

On her part, Scotland praised Uganda’s continued role and support for the Commonwealth programmes.

In May 2019, Uganda hosted the 9th Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Agencies conference. Uganda also participated in the Secretariat Youth Program, which helped setup youth work associations.

She stressed the role and importance of the use of Information Technology and Connectivity of the member states amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

She announced that the Commonwealth is in a position to support African Countries including Uganda in their efforts to work towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, the minister of state for Youth and Children Affairs, and Prof Luis Franceschi, senior director, Governance and Peace Directorate at the Commonwealth secretariat also attended the meeting.

During her visit to Uganda, the Secretary-General will meet with the president and other senior government officials.