Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo has announced he will be joining the race for the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Ssekikubo made the expression during a get-together party for leaders elected on both National Unity Platform (NUP) and National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flags in Ssembabule District.

Speaking to those gathered, Ssekikubo asked for the votes of his fellow MPs and the support of the other leaders.

“I want to start with my fellow MPs here, Please vote me as the Deputy Speaker of the parliament of Uganda,” Ssekikubo said.

Ssekikubo said he has so many qualities to take on the mantle since he has a very clear understanding of the issues and politics of this country.

“I feel I will galvanize my colleagues and this country, if someone is looking for a unifying factor of that parliament, I am the person. I will make my humble contribution to this country,” Ssekikubo said.

Ssekikubo who is on an NRM ticket joins fellow legislators like Anita Among (Bukedea woman), Jacob Oboth Oboth (West Budama county), Thomas Tayebwa (Ruhinda North), and David Bahati (Ndorwa West)