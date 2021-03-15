The Uganda Police Force has introduced a new uniform to be donned by traffic police officers while on the road.

The new uniform was unveiled by AIGP Asan Kasingye who is also the chairman uniform committee of the police force

According to the new development, the all-white traffic police uniform will now be replaced by a khaki one with an ashe- white beret, belt and girder whereas female officers will have special caps.

“Each officer will be given two pairs of uniform and starting tomorrow, they will be donning the new uniforms,”Kasingye said on Monday.

“The white girders will help prevent water from getting into the shoes of the officers.”

The chevrons will also be in white.

“The white uniform came in 2007 and it came because of CHOGM. After that, we found that police has many uniforms and we had to reduce them.”

The Chief Political Commissar noted that uniforms for the Anti- Stock Theft Unit(ASTU), Marine and Aviation Police have also been changed.

“We are now 46000 officers in number and each one of us will get two new pairs of uniform,” Kasingye said, noting that detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division will also get uniforms that they can put on while in office but will also be given Kaunda suits.

AIGP Kasingye added that the move was aimed at making all police officers uniform .