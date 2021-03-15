The National Unity Platform (NUP) Twitter account has lost its verification badge, Nile Post has learned.

While the party has not officially released a statement regarding the developments on its official Twitter handle, it is to be noted that the Twitter account was last updated two months ago.

In the last update, the party called upon its members to desist from any form of protest and violence “as we prepare to challenge the election outcome and its glaring imperfections through the courts of law for the sake of our long-term victory and for Uganda.”

A source within the party claims that the account has long since been abandoned after the teams noticed unusual activity on it.

According to the source, members manning the account were locked out of it and therefore the party chose to withdraw its effort from further engaging on the account.

“It could be for such reasons that Twitter chose to withdraw its verification as such to avoid the confusion,’ a member of the NUP executive claimed.

Speaking to Nile Post on the matter, the Party’s Secretary-General Lewis David Rubongooya confirmed the developments.

He however noted that “the account was hacked into, and it was abandoned”.