President Museveni has warned that it would be foolhardy for anyone to think they can disrupt his swearing-in after being cleared by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court gave Museveni a green light to be sworn in as a duly elected president after National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine withdrew a petition that had wanted to challenge the election.

Last week, posters written on “Museveni Tajja Kulayira” which loosely translates as “Museveni will not swear-in” were pinned in various parts of the city by a pressure group that calls itself Time is Now.

The group said they will not allow President Museveni be sworn in for another term in May.

Addressing the country on Sunday evening, the president warned that anyone who thinks they can destabilize the swearing-in ceremony are joking.

“The opposition had been planning to stop the swearing-in of the president, they won’t because the security forces will stop them. They won’t stop swearing-in. Security forces will go for him or her,” Museveni said.

“They plan all crazy things like killing opposition themselves and claim it is government.To conspire to do that is a crime. I advise them to drop it. I am happy many youths are refusing to follow the criminal plans of their leaders. You can’t disrupt Uganda. Whoever is telling you is deceiving you.”

Last week, over 30 people, mostly National Unity Platform supporters were arrested by a joint military and police operation in several parts of the city and its suburbs targeting protesters against Museveni’s swearing-in.

The developments came at a time when National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine had just declared himself the winner of the January 14 presidential election.

Kyagulanyi asked his supporters to reclaim his 54.19% victory that he said was robbed from him by the Electoral Commission by joining “peaceful” protests in several parts of the country.

However, following the announcement of peaceful protests, security has carried out several operations in several city suburbs targeting especially youths and those suspected to be Kyagulanyi’s supporters.