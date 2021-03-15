Police have said there was no death but rather eight people were injured when the ceiling of the second floor at Fido Dido building along Kampala road collapsed on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened at around 1pm during prayers for a born-again church.

“Eight people have so far been recovered by police alive and they have been taken to Mulago Hospital since they sustained serious injuries. No death has been recorded,”Owoyesigyire said.

Among those known to have been injured is renowned Fun Factory comedian and actress Victoria Namanda. Namanda was among the congregants when the accident happened.

Fun Factory is yet to release more details on her medical condition. She is visibly distressed in the photograph shared on their official Facebook page while being comforted by Fun Factory director Hannington Bugingo.

“The police working with other stakeholders are trying to ascertain the cause of the ceiling collapsing and you will be informed on the findings in due course.”

Owoyesigyire noted that the landlord and the pastor for House of Rest Ministries have been summoned to record statements on the matter as the building has been cordoned off by police.

The building whose ceiling collapsed is one of the ancient ones in Uganda’s capital and at visit at the scene of the accident, one could easily see cracks in the building that has come to be christened Fido Dido because of the ice cream parlor that it has housed for a number of years