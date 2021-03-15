National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has condemned the ‘politically imposed’ 9pm curfew, which he says that it has stifled the night economy.

Kyagulanyi said that so many people who used to eke a living at night can no longer be able to do that yet they have responsibilities.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks during a Facebook address on Sunday.

“As someone who grew up in the ghetto, as someone who worked at night myself, there is something called the night economy. Our leaders don’t know that there are people who survive on the night economy and now all their lives have been put on hold,” Kyagulanyi said.” So many of our people survive on boda boda but now by 7pm, they are not allowed to work.”

Kyagulanyi said that what is even more saddening is that the curfew is being politically imposed by President Museveni who tightens the curfew each time he feels threatened.

“There is no justification for this curfew. There is no relationship between Covid-19 and curfew. This is very bad to see and we criticize it in the highest terms possible,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that in their way forward, Ugandans should devise means on how they will get themselves out of this.

Last week, legislators tasked the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng to explain why the curfew remains in place despite the falling numbers of Covid-19 and most especially now that the Covid-19 vaccination process started in Uganda.

Aceng said that only security is responsible for the lifting of the curfew.