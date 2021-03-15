To further enhance customer experience and service delivery, telecommunication giants, Airtel Uganda have embarked on a drive dubbed Vast Network.

The campaign was announced during the commissioning of Airtel’s network mast in Kigunga, Mukono District.

“I am optimistic that the positive strides that Airtel Uganda is taking to enhance service delivery, through Vast Network Campaign, improved network infrastructure for our customers and responding with appropriate products, will improve the services offered to the residents of Kigunga and surrounding communities in Mukono District,” said Rajesh Agrawal, the Airtel Uganda Network Director.

“With better connectivity, communities will be able to improve their lives through trade, education and commerce, and enjoy the full offerings of Airtel Uganda’s reliable network. Offerings such as; video conferencing, video calling, video streaming, gaming services and mobile internet access are all now accessible at the most affordable rates across Uganda.”

The Mayor Mukono Municipality, Fredrick Kagimu congratulated Airtel upon another accomplishment in a deserving community.

“Many communities in Uganda deserve opportunities to improve their livelihoods every way possible. As the Government of Uganda continues with its efforts to provide these opportunities, we welcome the intervention of private companies as well as,”Kagimu said.

“Allow me to congratulate Airtel for a continued role in the intentional development of Uganda by ensuring the availability of reliable telecommunications services across the country.”

The Kigunga mast is another step in Airtel Uganda’s journey to provide excellent telecommunications services across Uganda – a journey that has seen the telecom company set up over 2,000 sites and layover 3,900 kilometers of fiber across Uganda covering 95.9% population, making it possible for subscribers around the country to enjoy an improved experience in internet-based activities.

The company has also launched a Pay-on-Demand mobile platform that will enable digital access to smartphone devices for under-served consumers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and is poised to generate improved economic possibilities for people and businesses.