The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has told university students that in most cases “a dictator uses either one’s fear or one’s greed” to manipulate them therefore there is need to be careful.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while meeting with student leaders from Kyambogo University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology on Saturday afternoon.

He implored the student leadership from the two universities to persevere through intimidation and not fall for the tokens that the NRM machinery may dangle their way during this period as they push to recover their stolen victory.

He told the students that there is so much for every citizen to achieve in the new Uganda than what a few greedy individuals may settle for now.

Kyagulanyi also used the occasion to congratulate NUP candidate, John Mbaziira who was declared winner of the Kyambogo University Guild presidential race last week.

Mbaziira was reportedly under police detention at the time of the election.

According to Police, Mbaziira was arrested as a preventive measure to deter any possible chaotic scenes at the university during the polls.

Kyagulanyi condemned the manner in which their candidate was arrested adding that there is nothing that will stop revolution from happening.