The campaign agents for speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga have reiterated they will not accept the returns from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) if they intend to replace the incumbent.

Speaking on behalf of the Kadaga campaign team, Bugabula County South legislator Henry Maurice Kibalya said they will confirm their orders in the ballot box but will not listen to anyone.

“Why are people turning parliament into a kingdom and deciding who and how we will be ruled. No, we shall settle everything in the ballot box and will not allow CEC to decide for us,” Kibalya said.

On the issue that Kadaga allowed to rule as the speaker for only an extra 5 years in 2016, Kibalya said that does not count anymore.

“Why is NRM forcing on us a decision they made during a CEC meeting in 2016. They should not choose for us,” he said.

Kibalya blamed Government Chiefwhip Ruth Nankabirwa for creating “the mess” around the competition for the speakership, saying that she has no right to do so most especially now that she will not be in parliament.

“The MPs who won’t be in the next parliament are the ones making a mess of the whole thing. Ruth Nankabirwa is actually one of the people to blame for this mess, she is insisting on this matter even before the next parliament convenes. Fine, the CEC sat in 2016 and decided, we were never communicated to such a decision and we shall proceed as we desire,” Kibalya said.

“We are disappointed with the NRM party as well. The party has failed to appreciate Kadaga and yet she put up a fight for the amendment of the constitution to remove the age limit clause,” he added.