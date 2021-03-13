The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that they will protest in different ways as long as they are doing it lawfully and in a peaceful manner.

Kyagulanyi had called for a peaceful protests in the aftermath of presidential elections, claiming the election was rigged.

His call for protests came a day after police warned in a statement that some opposition politicians were planning nationwide violent demonstrations and riots beginning with Kampala.

He said the demonstrations will be carried in different ways until they express their grievances towards the mistreatment against their supporters.

“Like we said, our protests will not take only one format. Some will organise prayers, others will march, others will just do sit-ins, others will do songs of freedom. We shall protest in different ways as long as our protests are lawful and peaceful,” he said in a statement.

He said demonstrating peacefully against injustice is both a human right and a duty for all oppressed people to carry out.

He asserted that the East African country’s constitution allows peaceful protests.

“Ugandans must now rise to the occasion and resist Museveni and his regime of blood,” he said.

He thanked all Ugandans who responded to the call to demonstrate peacefully against what he described as blatant rigging of last general election.

He also appreciated those leaders who have taken a step and encouraged the others to follow suit.

He claimed that over 200 of their supporters were picked up by police for simply exercising their right to peacefully protest.

“I thank all of you who continue to support the welfare of our comrades who are in different prisons. This is part of the price we all have to pay before we get our freedom. Like we said, our protests will not take only one format,”he said.