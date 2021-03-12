Sudan has released a powerful militia leader who was sanctioned by the United Nations for alleged atrocities in the western region of Darfur.

The pardon granted to Musa Hilal, a leader of the Janjaweed force, follows a peace deal signed last October between Sudan’s transitional government and Darfuri rebel groups.

Mr Hilal was close to former president Omar al-Bashir but fell out with him and was arrested in 2017.

About 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million people were displaced during years of conflict in Darfur, much of it between the Arab Janjaweed and African communities.

