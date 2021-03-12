Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and his wife Janet had their Covid jabs on Thursday.

Photos of them being vaccinated at Kigali’s King Faisal hospital have been tweeted by the president’s office:

As part of the ongoing nationwide vaccination rollout that has seen more than 230,000 people vaccinated, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame received their #COVID-19 vaccines at King Faisal Hospital. pic.twitter.com/OylatTad9W — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) March 11, 2021

Rwanda is the first African nation to opt for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It has also received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneva vaccine.

Source: BBC