Police in Kampala last night carried out an intelligence led operation and apprehended a criminal gang that has been terrorising people in the areas of Masajja, Makindye-Ssabagabo in Wakiso district.

‘Call Call’ conmen, as they are commonly known, defraud people using mobile phones by calling them and claiming that they have won prizes or by sending fake mobile money messages.

According to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the gang used to tell their unsuspecting victims to send them money.

He said the same group could break into people’s houses and steal household property.

“During the operation, suspected stolen items were recovered from the suspects’ residences. They include three television sets, music systems, machetes and government stores,” said Owoyesigyire.

Police alleged that the group,commanded by a one Michael Kinalwa, had for a long time terrorised the area.

“They have on several occasions stoned and ganged up against police officers during arrests in their area. On Sunday March 7th ,they attacked one Nagasha while driving in the area and robbed her bag containing about US$30,000 and Shs 300,000,”he said.

Owoyesigyire said nine people, including their commander, have been arrested and the operation is still ongoing.