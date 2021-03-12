Jinja East legislator, Paul Mwiru has petitioned Jinja high court challenging the election of Nathan Igeme Nabeta as Member of Parliament for newly created Jinja South East constituency.

Mwiru who crossed from Forum for Democratic Change to Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) faulted the Electoral commission for declaring a wrong candidate who didn’t win.

He wants court to nullify Nabeta’s election and declare him winner.

In the January polls Jinja City Returning officer Jennifer Kyobutungi declared NRM’s Nabeta winner with 5817 votes against Mwiru’s 5580.

Mwiru said he was confident that he won the election alleging that the Electoral Commission altered the results which they used to declare Nabeta.

The two politicians have jostled for the same political space since 2001 when youthful Nabeta was elected MP of Jinja East.

Mwiru first challenged Nabeta unsuccessfully in 2006.

In 2011, Nabeta’s victory was overturned by court leading to a by election which was won by Mwiru.

Similarly in 2016, it took a court decision to throw Nabeta out of Parliament.