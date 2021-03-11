By Herbet Sseryazi

Police in Mukono have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which one of their own succumbed to injuries after being hit by a teargas canister.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a Police Field Force Unit(FFU) detach at Mukono district headquarters.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Corporal Augustine Nkwasibwe succumbed to accidental injuries while taking normal safety precautions of a pistol launcher.

“The officer accidentally pulled a trigger of the pistol launcher that discharged a canister causing deep injuries. He was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed on shortly after,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala police deputy spokesperson said the deceased’s family has since been informed of his demise after the accident.

“The officer was enlisted into the Uganda Police Force on October,10, 1998.”